Pitching and Defense Lead to 7-3 Win

Little Falls, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals took the middle game of their 3-game home stint against the Tri-City ValleyCats by a score of 7-3. The Jackals offense was consistent throughout the game, scoring in five of their eight offensive innings.

First Baseman Dalton Combs started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning after his single brought Shortstop Santiago Chirino and Right Fielder Russ Olive home. Olive would notch an RBI in the third, driving Second Baseman Chris Carpio home, giving the Jackals a 3-1 advantage.

Demetrius Moorer showed his athletic prowess and speed with three stolen bases in the Jackals victory, two of which came from two consecutive pitches. He now has 13 on the year, tied for the lead in the Frontier League. Left Fielder Alfredo Marte also contributed to the run scoring, sacrifice fly in the seventh, which gave the Jackals a 7-2 cushion.

The two teams added one final bit of intrigue in the bottom of the ninth. With Jackals Closer Dylan Brammer in the game to secure the victory, Tri-City Second Baseman Carson Maxwell lifted a solo home run over the wall to narrow the game to 7-3. On his way back to the visiting dugout, Maxwell and Brammer exchanged words and both benches spilled onto the field. Though no fisticuffs resulted, and order was quickly restored by the coaches and umpires, each subsequent out recorded by Brammer was punctuated by long stares from the Jackal reliever as the ValleyCats managed just one more hit on the night.

With the win, the Jackals move to 11-7 on the season, 2 1/2 games back of division leading Sussex County. The rubber-match between these two clubs will take place Thursday, June 17th at 7:05pm.

