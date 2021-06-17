Miners Drop Series Finale at Lake Erie

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners grabbed an early lead in going for a series win over the Lake Erie Crushers on Thursday night in Avon, Ohio, but could not hold it as the home team scored eight times with two outs in the middle and late innings to record an 8-1 result at Mercy Health Stadium.

In the second inning against Crushers starter Paul Hall, Jr. (1-1), the Miners were able to plate a run thanks to back-to-back leadoff singles by Jared Mang and Nolan Earley, followed by a sacrifice bunt by Carson Bartels that moved the runners to second and third base. Ryan Stacy then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 1-0 Southern Illinois.

Miners starter Trent Johnson (0-2) started the game by retiring the first eight batters he faced and ten of the first 11, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth, when with two outs and a runner on first base, Connor Oliver singled, and Brody Wofford followed with a go-ahead, three-run home run to right field, putting Lake Erie in front 3-1.

The Crushers would add on in the next frame when Trevor Achenbach hit a two-out, two-run double to left-center field to increase the lead to 5-1, and completed their scoring on a pair of two-out doubles in the eighth against Jose Fuentes, plating three more runs in the frame for the final 8-1 margin as the Miners settled for a split of the four-game series.

Mang led the Miners' offense by tying his career-high with three hits, as they put up eight hits total against the Crushers, but were unable to bring the runners around to score, leaving 11 on the base paths for the game.

Southern Illinois will continue their road trip over the weekend in Schaumburg, as they take on the Boomers in a three-game series that begins on Friday night, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. Zac Westcott will pitch for the Miners against Schaumburg right-hander Ryan Middendorf at Wintrust Field.

