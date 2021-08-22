Boomers Swept at Southern Illinois

MARION, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers were swept on the road by the streaking Southern Illinois Miners, dropping a third consecutive close contest with a 5-2 defeat.

Schaumburg jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first. Matt McGarry tripled to the wall in right and scored on a sacrifice fly from Chase Dawson. Southern Illinois scored four runs in the second to take the lead, utilizing a three-run homer from Arturo Nieto with two outs. Braxton Davidson tallied his first triple of the year in the fourth and crossed the plate on an RBI single from Brett Milazzo as the Boomers cut into the deficit. Another homer for Southern Illinois plated an insurance run in the sixth as Anthony Brocato connected on his second of the series.

Jesse Remington suffered the loss on the hill, allowing four runs in five innings with a walk and five strikeouts. Ryder Yakel struck out three in the sixth as the Schaumburg pitching staff fanned 10 in the game. Jack Snyder tossed the seventh and Jake Joyce the eighth. Milazzo tallied two hits and two stolen bases as the Boomers notched seven in the game. Eight members of the lineup reached base.

The Boomers (39-37) return to Wintrust Field on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand against the Gateway Grizzlies on a $1 hot dog night at 6:30 p.m. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

