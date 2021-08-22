Crushers Swept at Home

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers were swept by the Washington Wild Things on Sunday afternoon at Mercy Health Stadium, as they saw a comeback effort cut short in a 4-2 loss in the series finale.

Lake Erie (34-43) has now lost four games in a row, while Washington (42-35) took the season series from the Crushers, winning 10 of their 15 meetings.

Washington capitalized on an error and a hit to score the game's first run in the top of the fourth inning. Andrew Sohn started the inning with a single through the left side of the infield. Jose Fuentes's errant pickoff attempt allowed Sohn to go from first to third, and he scored on a Bralin Jackson's RBI groundout.

Lake Erie went 23 innings to start the series without scoring a run, but finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning. Shawon Dunston Jr. belted a one out triple to right field, which was Lake Erie's first extra base hit of the series. Dunston scored moments later on a RBI single to center from Zach Racusin to tie the game at 1-1.

The Wild Things answered very quickly, scoring a trio of runs in the top of the seventh. Grant Heyman was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Trevor Casanova moved him to second on a base hit. Tristan Peterson gave the Wild Things a 2-1 lead on a RBI single to left to score Heyman, before Casanova scored on a wild pitch. Nick Ward brought Washington's next run home on a RBI single to right field.

Lake Erie had the tying runs on base in the bottom of the eighth inning when Brody Wofford stepped to the plate with one out, but unfortunately grounded into an inning ending 6-4-3 double play. The Crushers struck for one last run in the bottom fo the ninth inning with two outs when Eric Callahan belted a RBI single to right, but it wasn't enough.

Kevin Pimentel (7-6) picked up the win for the Wild Things, allowing jus a run on three hits while striking out four in six innings of work. Zach Strecker (18) allowed a run on three hits in the ninth but hung on for the save. Daniel Kight (2-4) took the loss for the Crushers after allowing three runs on a pair of hits over 1/3 of the seventh inning.

The Crushers are off on Monday but will return to Mercy Health Stadium on Tuesday night when they welcome the Southern Illinois Miners to town for a three game series. Right-hander Jake Pilarski (3-3, 4.50) will get the start for the Crushers and the Miners will counter with Gunnar Kines (3-3, 3.71). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

