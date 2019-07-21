Boomers Pitch to Series Win

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, won a fourth consecutive three-game series by notching a 2-1 decision over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Sunday afternoon.

Windy City opened the scoring in the tightly contested affair on an RBI single from Brynn Martinez with two outs in the top of the third. That would be the only run allowed by the Boomers as four pitchers combined on the victory. The Boomers immediately tied the game in the bottom of the third. Dylan Jones and Alex Polston tallied back-to-back singles to open the inning and a fielder's choice from Jack Parenty allowed the tying run to score. The winning run came around in the bottom of the fourth. Nick Oddo doubled with one away and scored on a two-out double from Clint Hardy.

Connor Reed worked seven innings and struck out a season high seven while allowing just one run on five hits to grab the win and improve to 3-5 on the season. Darrell Thompson and Dylan Stutsman combined on the eighth inning which nearly saw the tying run score but a homeplate collision was ruled in favor of the Boomers when the tying run would have scored. Connor Eller recorded his 13th save to match the league leader. Schaumburg finished with just six hits, two from Hardy, both of which were doubles. Matt Rose extended his on-base streak to 18 games but a 10-game hitting streak and a 13-gamer for Parenty both came to a close.

The Boomers (31-28) take Monday off before welcoming the Southern Illinois Miners on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. it is Fortnite Night featuring themed fun from the video game as well as $1 hot dogs. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

