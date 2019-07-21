ThunderBolts Fall in Pitchers' Duel

SCHAUMBURG, IL - Cole Bellair pitched well into the seventh inning but his effort was not enough for the ThunderBolts as they lost to the Schaumburg Boomers 2-0 at Boomers Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts (26-33) struck for the first run in the third inning with three straight two-out base runners. Omar Obregon walked and Christian Funk singled in front of Brynn Martinez, who extended his hitting streak to 18 games with an RBI single.

Schaumburg (31-28) wasted no time in tying the score. In the bottom of the third, Dylan Jones and Alex Polston singled and Jack Parenty brought home a run with a groundout.

Nick Oddo doubled for the Boomers in the fourth inning and came home on a two-out double from Clint Hardy, putting Schaumburg in front for the first time.

Pitching dominated the middle innings as Bellair retired eight straight batters following the Hardy double. Schaumburg starter Connor Reed retired the last eight batters he faced.

The Bolts threatened in the eighth inning, again with two outs. Martinez singled and stole second. Chase Cockrell followed with a base hit but as Hardy threw home, Martinez was ruled out at the plate for running over catcher Nick Oddo. That ended the inning and the ThunderBolts did not threaten in the ninth inning.

Reed (3-5) pitched seven innings, striking out seven and allowing just one run as he picked up the win. Bellair (2-3) was the hard luck loser, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Connor Eller picked up his 13th save with a scoreless ninth.

The ThunderBolts return home to begin a four-game series with the Florence Freedom on Tuesday morning. First pitch will be at 10:35 for the first of three consecutive Splash Days at Ozinga Field. Chris Washington (1-6, 3.71) will get the start for the Bolts in the series opener. Fans not in attendance can hear the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

