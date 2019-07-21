Wild Walk-Off Caps Doubleheader Sweep

O'FALLON, Mo. - After winning the first game of their doubleheader handily, by a score of 15-2, the River City Rascals walked-off the Southern Illinois Miners 7-6 in the nightcap to sweep the twin-bill on Saturday night. After falling behind 6-0, the team rallied back to tie the game and force extra-innings, winning on a walk-off single from James Morisano. They Rascals now lead the four-game series 3-0 after Friday's shutout.

In Game 1, the Rascals scored in every inning, with Braxton Martinez putting the team on the board with a two-run double in the second, and adding another RBI double in a four-run second, with LJ Kalawaia and Nick Anderson also driving in runs on singles in the frame. After Zach Lavy's two-run shot in the third, the Rascals added five more in the fourth, thanks to a three-run blast from Andrew Penner, a solo homer from Tanner Murphy, and an RBI single from Nolan Meadows.

The Rascals added a run each in the fifth and sixth, on another RBI single from Meadows and Murphy's second home run. Cletis Avery had three hits in the game for the Miners, including a double, and drove in one of their two runs. Stephen Lohr drove in the other.

Rascals pitcher Brendan Feldmann (4-1) threw his second complete game of the season, going all seven innings while allowing two runs and striking out four. Miners pitcher Ryan McAuliffe (1-3) took the loss, allowing eight runs in three innings.

In the nightcap, the Miners jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Jamey Smart drove in two on a first inning double, Gianfranco Wawoe brought in two more on a two-run shot in the second and Lohr added a pair of RBIs, including a run-scoring double in the fourth. Lavy put the Rascals on the board with a three-run moonshot over the "Big Dog Wall" in fifth.

With the Rascals trailing by three entering the bottom of the seventh, their backs against the wall, Lavy again cleared the wall with a two-run homer off Miners closer Gabe Gentner, following a lead-off single from Penner. Morisano, the very next hitter, then tied the game with a solo shot to the bleachers in left, forcing extras. After Rascals reliever Yeison Medina (3-3) retired the side in order in the top of the eighth, Penner roped a two-out double to right in the bottom of the frame. The Miners then elected to intentionally walk Lavy, setting up Morisano's heroics.

Rascals starter Travis McQueen took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs in five innings with six strikeouts. Miners starter Steven Ridings allowed just a single hit over three innings in his first start in nearly two months due to a shoulder injury. Reliever Will Headean (0-1) took the loss, allowing Morisano's game-winner.

The Rascals (32-26) look for the four-game series sweep, and their first series sweep of the season, over the Miners (29-29) in tomorrow night's finale. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. CDT from CarShield Field. Tanner Cable is expected to take the mound for the Rascals.

