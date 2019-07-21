Rascals Can't Finish Sweep

O'FALLON, Mo. -- A series sweep once again alluded the River City Rascals, as they dropped the finale to the Southern Illinois Miners by a score of 8-4 on Sunday night at CarShield Field. Despite the loss, the Rascals still earned the 3-1 series victory. Jamey Smart had four hits on the night for the Miners, including a home run.

After neither team scored in the first three innings of the game, the Miners pounced for seven runs in the fourth, sending 12 men to the plate in the frame. The scoring was highlighted by Cletis Avery's grand slam over the "Big Dog Wall" in right field. Smart, Andy Cosgrove and Jarrod Watkins added RBI singles in the inning.

The Rascals got on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an RBI double from LJ Kalawaia. After Smart homered in the sixth to make it 8-1, Nolan Meadows hit a two-run blast for the Rascals in the bottom of the frame, and Nick Anderson added a run with an RBI fielder's choice.

Rascals starter Tanner Cable (1-4) took the loss, allowing five runs, four of which were earned, in 3 1/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Miners starter Cole Cook (1-0), in his professional debut, allowed just one run on five hits over five innings, walking one and striking out four on the night.

The Rascals (32-27) are off Monday, and will travel to Washington, Pa. for a three-game set against the Washington Wild Things beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT from Wild Things Park. Southpaw Alex Winkelman is expected to take the mound for the Rascals.

