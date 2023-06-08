Boomers No-Hit Y'alls, Win Series Finale

SCHAUMBURG, IL - Schaumburg used three pitchers Thursday night and none of them allowed a hit as the Boomers defeated the Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, 2-0 in a no-hit effort at Wintrust Field.

Jackson Hickert threw the first seven innings, followed by Antonio Frias in the eighth and Dylan Stutsman in the ninth. The Boomers did walk eight batters as a team, including six from Hickert, but the Y'alls could not capitalize and left nine runners on base.

The best chances for the Y'alls (14-10) came in the fifth and the ninth innings, respectively. With runners on second and third, Craig Massey struck out looking to end the fifth inning to end the threat. In the ninth, the Y'alls rallied with two outs and put the tying run at second base, but Stutsman struck out pinch hitter Zade Richardson to secure the combined no-hitter and to earn his second save of the season.

Nate Florence takes the tough-luck loss for the Y'alls after five innings of two-run baseball (one earned run). The Frontier League's leader in ERA entering the night struck out five but drops to a 3-1 record. The Y'alls walked nine batters as a staff for a combined total of 17 free passes between the teams.

The Boomers (14-9) scored a run in each of the first two innings, and that is all they would need. Blake Berry made his return to the lineup and had an immediate impact with an RBI single in the first. Alec Craig stole third and scored on a throwing error in the second for the 2-0 Boomers lead they would hold until the end.

Despite being on the wrong side of a historic night, Florence leaves the Chicago suburb with a series win - the fifth of the season - and winners of six of the past eight games. Schaumburg avoids its first sweep of the season.

The Y'alls return home starting tomorrow, Friday, June 9, for a 7:03 PM EDT first pitch against Empire State. Edgar Martinez gets the start for Florence. It is the second series of the season against an East Division opponent. Fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks display, presented by Groen Family McDonald's and detonated by Rozzi.

