Boulders-ThunderBolts Series Finale Rescheduled

POMONA, NY - The series finale between the New York Boulders and Windy City ThunderBolts on Thursday has been rescheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to air quality issues brought on by the wildfires in Canada, Boulders team president Shawn Reilly announced late Wednesday night. The game will be played only if conditions allow, Reilly said.

Both admission and parking to the game at Clover Stadium will be free, provided the weather conditions allow play, Reilly added.

Rockland County is one of several areas in the Northeast region that has been significantly affected by wildfires across the border in Canada. A health alert has been in effect the past three days, with the air quality index registering at "very unhealthy" levels for most of that period. During this time, skies have taken on a cloudy orange hue from smog and there has been a noticeable burning smell in the air.

Any updates regarding this game will be made as soon as they are available on nyboulders.com and on the team's social media pages.

