518 Futures Game Classic Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality; Will be Played on Sunday

June 8, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced on Thursday that the 518 Futures Game Classic has been postponed, and will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 11 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Tickets previously purchased for tonight's game will be valid on Sunday, and tickets will remain on sale through the event on Sunday via this link.Gates will open at 4 PM, and the Home Run Derby begins at 4:30 PM. The Futures Classic Game will start at 6:30 PM. It is the third year the 518 Futures Game Classic will be held at "The Joe". The inaugural game was held in 2019, but the event was paused from 2020-21because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of this event is to showcase the high level talent with several players garnering draft opportunities and many others set to play at Division 1 colleges. In 2022, the Stripes beat the Stars 8-7 with a walk-off sacrifice fly from Luke Szepek (CBA) in the ninth inning. Meanwhile, Aidan O'Keefe (Albany Academy) was named the game MVP. Additionally, Jake Sparks (Hoosick Falls), who had a two-run double during the game, also won the home run derby after cranking 25 long balls. To read more about last year's game, click here.

A couple of players from last year's classic were selected in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft. Michael Kennedy was drafted in the 4th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Additionally, Gavin Van Kempen who was drafted in the 20th round by the Cardinals, but did not sign and is attending West Virginia University.

Each team will consist of players from schools within each of the five classifications across New York's Section 2. The rosters have been selected by a committee comprised of coaches, officials, and local media. Built2Win provides each team with uniforms, and is the designer of the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic logo.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues on the road as Tri-City takes on the Evansville Otters in Indiana from June 6-8, and the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Illinois from June 9-11. The ValleyCats return to "The Joe'' on Tuesday, June 13 for their second six-game homestand. The Lake Erie Crushers will play in Troy from June 13-15, and the Florence Y'alls make their first ever trip to "The Joe" with a three-game set from June 16-18. You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

