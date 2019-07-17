Boomers and Rascals Washed Out

July 17, 2019 - Schaumburg Boomers News Release





Scheduled to play a Wednesday doubleheader in Missouri, the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, were suspended due to heavy rain, thunder and lightning in the top of the second inning with the River City Rascals leading 4-1. The first game will be completed at 5:05pm on Thursday followed by a second contest. Both games will be seven innings in length. The third game of the series will be made up at a later date in Schaumburg.

