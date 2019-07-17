Grizzlies Shut out in Marion

July 17, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





MARION, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies allowed a pair of important two-out hits to the Southern Illinois Miners in a 4-0 loss Wednesday night in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Rent One Park. The nightcap was postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

Gateway (23-33) split the series a game apiece.

Southern Illinois (29-26) snapped a three-game losing skid on a two-out, two-strike single by former Grizzlies first baseman Jamey Smart in the first inning and a two-out, three-run home run from Arturo Nieto over the right-field fence in the sixth inning.

Nieto's blast came with the wind whipping out to right field so hard that it literally shook the flagpole beyond the center-field wall.

Ian Kahaloa (1-3) allowed one run and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings en route to the hard-luck loss. He departed with two outs and nobody on in the sixth inning. All three runs on Nieto's later blast were charged to Patrick Boyle.

Gateway had runners on the corners with one out in the second inning, but Shawon Dunston Jr. was picked off of first base. He tried to stay in the ensuing rundown long enough for Luis Román to score from third base, but Miners shortstop J.B. Morales tagged Dunston Jr. and threw home in time to get Román for a rare double play that didn't require a pitch.

Román had led off the second inning with a double. He also walked. Zak Taylor was the only other Grizzlies hitter to reach base multiple times; he had a single and a walk.

Gateway will be idle Thursday before opening a three-game series on the road against the Joliet Slammers with a 7:05 p.m. CDT first pitch Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.