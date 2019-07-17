Big Third Inning Fells ThunderBolts in 8-0 Loss

WASHINGTON, PA - The ThunderBolts fell behind the Washington Wild Things 6-0 after three innings on Wednesday night and were not able to mount a comeback as they dropped their second straight decision to Washington, 8-0 at Wild Things Park.

Josh Lapiana held the ThunderBolts (24-31) without a base runner over the first three innings, giving his team a chance to get on the board first.

They did just that as Blake Adams hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third, putting the Wild Things (24-32) ahead 1-0. With one out in the same inning, Chris Washington saw the Things strike for four hits in the span of six pitches. Shaine Hughes singled and Hector Roa doubled him in. JJ Fernandez followed with an RBI single and Cody Erickson doubled. A Drew Bene single made the score 4-0 and Adams came up again to double home two more runs, making it a 6-0 score.

The ThunderBolts got their first hits of the night in the fourth inning as Omar Obregon and Brynn Martinez singled, the latter extending Martinez's hit streak to 14 games. Both men were left on base.

They followed that same trend in the next two innings, getting two singles but leaving runners at first and second. Washington's bullpen did not allow another ThunderBolts base runner over the final three innings.

In the sixth, the Wild Things added to their lead as Cameron Baranek walked and Hughes hit a two-run homer.

Nick Durazo (2-2) pitched three shutout innings of relief for the win. Washington (1-6) settled in after his shaky third inning, lasting five and not allowing another run, but he took the loss.

The ThunderBolts look to avoid the sweep with Tyler Thornton (4-1, 2.63) on the mound on Thursday night. The Wild Things counter with Nick Wegmann (3-4, 3.80). First pitch from Wild Things Park is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast can be heard on WXAV, 88.3 FM and wxav.com.

