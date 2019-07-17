Anderson Shines as Miners Shut out Grizzlies

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners received a stellar, six-inning start from Marty Anderson in game one of a doubleheader against the Gateway Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Rent One Park, leading the club to a 4-0 shutout victory before the second contest was postponed due to continued threat of rain in Marion.

After Anderson (5-1) retired the side in order in the top of the first, the Miners' offense got on the board first in the game for the first time in eight games this year against the Grizzlies. Cletis Avery led off with a double and Stephen Lohr worked a walk to open the bottom of the first inning, but three batters later, with two outs, it was Jamey Smart coming up clutch with an RBI single to left field, scoring Avery and making it 1-0 Miners.

That was all the support Anderson needed, as he threw six shutout innings with just one walk and two hits allowed while striking out six to improve to 2-0 in two starts since the all-star break. Gateway starter Ian Kahaloa (1-3) settled in after allowing the game's first run, leaving with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the sixth having permitted just the lone tally, but Southern Illinois was able to grab insurance against left-hander Patrick Boyle after Kahaloa departed.

Smart greeted Boyle with a double to left-center field, and Anthony Jimenez walked to set up Arturo Nieto, who blasted a three-run home run to right-center field and put Southern Illinois up 4-0. Gabe Gentner then worked a scoreless top of the seventh as the Miners snapped a three-game slide with their 29th victory of the season overall before the second game was postponed.

As the Grizzlies do not return to Marion for the remainder of the regular season, the two teams will make up the second contest when the Miners visit the Grizzlies in Sauget from August 6-8 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, with the official date of the make-up contest to be announced.

Southern Illinois will be off tomorrow, Thursday, July 18, before embarking on a seven-game road trip that begins on Friday, July 19, in O'Fallon, Missouri against the River City Rascals. Chase Cunningham will pitch in the series opener for the Miners at CarShield Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

