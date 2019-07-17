Everything Comes Together as Wild Things Take Series

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things knocked together 13 hits and another eight runs in the middle game against the ThunderBolts, and had four pitchers combine to toss the fourth Wild Things' shutout of 2019, as they won 8-0 at Wild Things Park.

The scoring was done in two innings by the Wild Things, as they plated six runs in the third on a season-high in an inning seven hits. Blake Adams led the inning off with his sixth home run of the year before Hector Roa doubled home Shaine Hughes to make it 2-0. JJ Fernandez' RBI single plated Roa, Drew Bene's RBI knock scored Cody Erickson and Blake Adams hit a book-rule double to score two runs. Shaine Hughes homered to make it 8-0 in the sixth.

The game was started by left hander Josh Lapiana, who tossed three innings and change. He pitched three perfect innings before allowing back-to-back hits to start the fourth. The second clipped Lapiana in the throwing-arm wrist, and he left the game for precautionary reasons.

Nick Durazo entered the game at that point and ended up going three innings. He allowed four hits and fanned two to get the win and move to 2-2. James Meeker set down all six batters he faced in the late stages before Zach Strecker tossed a clean ninth to close it.

Washington and Windy City lock horns for the finale tomorrow, as the Wild Things will look for their third sweep of the 2019 campaign. Lefty Nick Wegmann will go for the Wild Things and 2019 Frontier League All Star Tyler Thornton will pitch for the Bolts. First pitch Thursday is slated for 7:05 p.m.

