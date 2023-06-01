Bolts Win Thrilling Back and Forth Battle in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN- The Windy City ThunderBolts defeated the Evansville Otters in 11 innings in their first walk-off win of the season 5-4 Wednesday evening at Bosse Field.

It was the first road walk-off in Bosse Field's 108-year history.

The Otters (11-6) struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Otters' left fielder Bryan Rosario reached on a walk. He then stole second and third base. Evansville right-fielder Jeffery Baez ripped a ground ball that appeared to land foul toward the third base side but was called fair to break the ice 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

Evansville added to their lead with an RBI groundout by designated hitter Jomar Reyes bringing the score to 2-0 through three innings of play.

In the bottom of the fourth inning following a single by Otters' second-baseman Jacob Olson, Taylor Sugg plunked hit two batters to load the bases. Kelvin Melean singled to right field making the Otters lead 3-0.

Paul Coumoulos led off the top of the fifth inning with his first career home-run to right-field bringing the deficit to 3-1 Otters.

Leading off the top of the sixth inning, the ThunderBolts' Dan Robinson had a hard hit ball to right-field that tipped the glove of Otters' right-fielder Jeffery Baez. Bolts second-baseman Carson Matthews hit a ground ball right to second for a prime double play opportunity but an error by first baseman Dakota Phillips allowed Matthews to reach. Will Riley smacked a single to right for his first career professional hit, sending Matthews to third base. Bolts catcher Matt Morgan hit a sacrifice fly to knot the game at 3-3 through six innings.

The top of the seventh inning began with Jake Boone walking on five pitches. Bren Spillane followed up with a double into left field, putting Windy City (8-10) in a pivotal opportunity to take their first lead of the night. After a Peyton Isaacson strikeout, Bolts first baseman Micah Yonamine grounded a ball to shallow third-base, bringing home the tying run at 3-3 with two outs. Robinson followed up with a two-out RBI double down the third base line giving Windy City their first lead of the evening at 4-3.

Windy City pitcher Derrick Eddington walked two Otters in the bottom of the eighth. Shortly after, Otters' Justin Felix cruised an RBI single with two outs in the inning to tie the game 4-4.

There were some critical nerve racking moments that followed. Daiveyon Whittle retired the potential winning runs in the bottom of the ninth and tenth innings, keeping the Bolts tied at 4-4 until the top of the 11th inning.

With sudden death in play, and the automatic runner at first assigned, Coumoulos singled sending Matt Morgan to third. Following a Jake Boone groundout, the Otters intentionally walked Bren Spillane. After a Peyton Isaacson strikeout, Junior Martina drilled a ground ball single through the left side for the first Windy City walk-off win of the campaign in dramatic fashion.

Windy City starting pitcher Taylor Sugg pitched six innings striking out five, while allowing 7 hits on 4 earned runs. Daiveyon Whiitle (2-0) earned the win tossing two innings while striking out three.

Tomorrow the Bolts look for a series win at 6:35 CT at Bosse Field as Kenny Matthews (0-2 5.71 ERA) takes the mound for the Thunderbolts against Zach Smith (2-0, 0.45) for Evansville.

