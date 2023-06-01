Otters Announce Continuation of Jacob's Village Partnership

June 1, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Jacob's Village are excited to announce the continuation of their 18-year partnership, highlighted by the Evansville Otters game on Thursday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. against the Gateway Grizzlies.

"We would like to invite all of the Evansville community to come out Thursday, June 29 to enjoy exciting Otters baseball, postgame fireworks, and to support a great cause," Jacob's Village Development Director Laura Hurt said. "It's always a really fun night!"

"It's been a wonderful partnership with the Evansville Otters, and over our 18-year history, we have raised over $230,000 to support people with disabilities."

The mission of Jacob's Village is to develop a safe, walk-able neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies.

"This will be a fun, family-friendly game. We invite the community to come out on Thursday, June 29 to enjoy exciting Otters baseball, fireworks, door prizes, Thirsty Thursday, a half-pot drawing, live DJ, and more!" Hurt added.

"The Otters are excited to continue this 18-year partnership," Otters General Manager Travis Painter said. "It is always a wonderful event and it is great to have the Jacob's Village residents at the ballpark."

$5 general admission tickets for this year's game may be purchased at all G.D. Ritzy's locations, Bosse Field and Jacob's Village beginning Thursday. The Bosse Field box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at www.jacobsvillage.org.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.