Boomers Swing to Series Win

OTTAWA, Ontario - The Schaumburg Boomers took two-of-three from the Ottawa Tians in Canada, slamming a season best 20 hits en route to a 13-3 victory in the series finale on Thursday.

Schaumburg plated single runs in the second and third on RBI singles from Will Prater and Travis Holt. The offense exploded for eight runs on eight hits in the fourth, stringing together five consecutive singles to start before a big three-run double from Quentin Selma with one out. After Chase Dawson lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh, Brett Milazzo finished the onslaught with a two-run homer in the ninth, his fourth hit of the game.

Miguel Reyes was the beneficiary of the run support for the second consecutive outing, allowing three runs in six innings to move to 3-0 on the year. Dylan Stutsman, Cristian Lopez and Jake Joyce combined to finish the game.

Milazzo led the offense with four hits and three RBIs. Dawson and Gaige Howard tallied three apiece. Dawson owns a 13-game hit streak and recorded hits in seven consecutive at bats before being retired for the first time in the fifth. Howard has reached base in all 17 games this season. Nine individuals tallied hits with eight scoring runs and seven logging multiple hits. For the series, the Boomers scored 29 runs on 48 hits.

The roadtrip will now take a turn further East with three games against Trois-Rivieres in Canada beginning on Friday night at 6:05pm CST. RHP Jackson Hickert (0-1, 5.79) is scheduled to make the start on Friday night. The team will return to Wintrust Field on June 6 for three games. The home schedule for 2023 is just underway. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

