Otters Barrage of Hits Wins Series Over Windy City

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters had a hit from every member of the lineup on their way to a 9-4 win over Windy City to clinch the midweek series over the ThunderBolts.

The Otters totaled 11 hits, including six extra base-hits to overwhelm the ThunderBolts in the rubber match of the three game series from Bosse Field.

The fourth inning keyed the Otters victory. Jacob Olson led off with a double. Justin Felix followed with a bloop base hit and Kelvin Melean recorded his fourth RBI of the week on a base hit to score Olson.

Ethan Skender's sacrifice fly scored the innings' second run before Dakota Phillips capped the big inning with an RBI double off the right field wall. The three run inning extended the Otters lead to six.

Windy City cut into the lead with three runs in the third and one in the sixth.

Noah Myers removed any drama in the eighth with a two run blast over the right field wall. The home run capped a two home run, 7 RBI series for the Otters' left fielder.

On the mound, Zach Smith earned his third win of the season. He held the ThunderBolts scoreless through the first four innings before the three run fifth. Smith totaled three strikeouts. He holds a 1.44 ERA, the 7th best among qualifying pitchers in the Frontier League.

Jon Beymer provided the bulk of relief for the Otters' bullpen. He allowed just one base runner in two innings of work. The righty from Hopkinsville, Kentucky has not allowed a run in his last 9.2 innings pitched.

The Otters scored first for the 16th consecutive game on Thursday. In the second, Kona Quiggle hit a triple off the right field and Omar Reyes brought him home with a double to center.

Two more came across in the third with an Skender single, Dakota Phillips double and Jeffrey Baez triple.

Skender extended his hit streak to nine games, while Quiggle and Phillips have both reached base in 15 consecutive games.

The Otters have won four of their last five series and improve to 12-6 on the season.

Evansville hits the road for a quick three game trip to Joliet. The Otters face the Slammers in Chicagoland with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch Friday evening.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

