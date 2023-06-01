Boomers Slug Past Titans in Series Finale

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (6-12) fell in the rubber match of their three-game series by a score of 13-3 to the Schaumburg Boomers (10-7) on Thursday.

Battling all afternoon long, Nick MacDonald (loss, 1-2) was able to keep the game close over the first three innings, as the Boomers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on six hits through three.

The Boomers blew it open in the fourth by sending thirteen to the plate and scoring eight times on eight hits, reaching double digits.

MacDonald would leave in the fourth, finishing his day after three and a third, allowing eight runs, on twelve hits, walking two, and striking out two.

The Titans cut into the deficit with a pair of Taylor Wright RBIs and a single from Jamey Smart over the middle innings, making it as close as 10-3.

Brooks Walton, Nelson Gonzalez, and Max Steffens would combine to finish the game on the mound for the Titans, as the Boomers tacked on runs in the seventh and a pair in the ninth. Titans pitching combined to allow a season-high 20 hits in the loss.

In the loss, Jason Dicochea stayed hot going 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, while Jamey Smart picked up another multi-hit effort.

The Ottawa Titans open a three-game series against the Quebec Capitales tomorrow night at 6:30 pm at Ottawa Stadium.

