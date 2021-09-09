Bohanek Leads Brooklyn over Renegades, 6-4

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones won their third straight over the Hudson Valley Renegades, winning on Thursday night by the score of 6-4. INF Cody Bohanek was the offensive catalyst for Brooklyn reaching base five times while going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run and a pair of walks. INF Wilmer Reyes, making his 2021 Cyclones debut, had a pair of RBI and added a 2-for-4 effort.

Win: Vilera (3-7) | Loss: Way (1-2) | Save: Ruibal (2)

Cyclones HR: Bohanek (7)

KEY PLAYS

In the bottom of the ninth, Cyclones hurler Evy Ruibal entered the game with a runner on first and two outs to face Yankees #1 Prospect Anthony Volpe...After working the count full, the Brooklyn righthander got Volpe to fly out harmlessly to right field to end the game.

With Brooklyn leading 6-2 in the bottom of the 8th, Everson Pereira hit a solo shot and Jake Sanford added an RBI single to trim the Cyclones lead to 6-4 heading to the ninth.

Wilmer Reyes returned to the Cyclones lineup for the first time since 2019 and delivered a bases-clearing double to left field in the top of the third to give Brooklyn a 5-2 lead.

Down 2-1, Zach Ashford tied the game with an RBI single to center field in the top of the second inning, bringing the clubs even 2-2. Cody Bohanek led off the game with a solo home run against Hudson Valley starter Beck Way, cracking the third pitch of the game over the fence to make it 1-0.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Cody Bohanek: 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 2B, HR, 2 BB, SB

Wilmer Reyes: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Francisco Alvarez: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB

Jaison Vilera: W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Hunter Parsons: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Jaison Vilera won just his third decision of the season and first since July 20th. Thursday marked his sixth start against Hudson Valley and his first victory.

Wilmer Reyes returned to the Cyclones for the first time since September 10, 2019 when the Cyclones won the NYPL title... He missed the first four months of the season due to a knee injury.

Earlier in the day it was announced that SS Ronny Mauricio and OF Antoine Duplantis had been transferred from Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton.

Dylan Hall made his Brooklyn Cyclones debut in relief tossing 1.1 innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, Friday, 7:05 p.m. at Dutchess Stadium -- Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP Oscar Rojas (0-3, 11.08 ERA) vs. RHP Anderson Munoz (2-1, 4.76 ERA)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

