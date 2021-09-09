Lost Night as Gades Drop a Pair to Cyclones

The Brooklyn Cyclones swept a doubleheader from the Hudson Valley Renegades at Dutchess Stadium, 4-0 and 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Francisco Alvarez homered to open the second inning against Mitch Spence (7-4) and that held up until the Cyclones added three insurance runs in the seventh. The Gades left 10 runners on base in the loss.

Anthony Volpe had a pair of doubles for the Renegades.

Volpe led off the bottom of the first inning in game two with his 13th home run of the year but the Cyclones scored the next eight. Nic Gaddis homered in the second and third innings while driving in five runs and Jose Peroza added a three-run homer in the third.

The first two home runs of the night were off Hudson Valley starter Edgar Barclay (0-2).

The Gades fought back with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the third, with a three-homer from Jake Sanford and solo blasts from Pat DeMarco and Frederick Cuevas providing the damage.

The Gades would cut it to 8-7 on an RBI single by Sanford but would get no closer. Three wild pitched in the seventh netted two more runs for the Cyclones (44-64). The Renegades (65-45) got an RBI single for Carlos Narvaez in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate but a line drive to second by Luis Santos ended the ballgame and the doubleheader.

The teams meet again tomorrow at Dutchess Stadium.

