Dash Split Doubleheader with Bowling Green

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash and Bowling Green Hot Rods split a doubleheader on Thursday evening at Truist Stadium.

Game one began with a bang as Alika Williams took Dash starter Kaleb Roper deep to the left field berm in the first inning with a solo homer, putting Bowling Green ahead 1-0.

Roper found a groove in the second and third but was hit around in the fourth after the Hot Rods plated two more. Curtis Mead led off with a double and scurried home on a single by Grant Witherspoon and a fielder's choice to double the lead. Witherspoon raced to the plate on a single by Logan Driscoll to stake Bowling Green to a 3-0 lead.

Roper exited after five innings with five hits, all three runs earned, one walk and seven strikeouts.

The Dash crept up on Bowling Green with a two-spot in the sixth inning. Jose Rodriguez led off with a single and raced to third on a two-bagger from Luis Mieses. Hot Rods reliever Angel Felipe gifted the Dash their first run of the game sending Rodriguez home on a wild pitch and advancing Mieses to third. Mieses touched the plate on a fielder's choice to put Winston-Salem within a run at 3-2.

Wilber Perez pitched a clean two innings of relief, but the Dash bats could not string together any more runs, giving the Bowling Green Hot Rods a game one win 3-2. Starter Evan McKendryearned the win for Bowling Green and Angel Felipe snagged a save. Kaleb Roper took the loss for Winston-Salem.

The Dash flipped the script by scoring first in game two. Luis Curbelo drew the only walk dealt by Bowling Green starter Michael Mercado, trotting home on a sacrifice fly to left off the bat of Gunnar Troutwine.

Jesus Valles made his Truist Stadium debut with a start and allowed Bowling Green to take the lead in third as Hill Alexander blasted a two-run homer to put the Hot Rods in front.

The Hot Rods doubled their lead in the fourth inning with another two-spot. Jordan Qsar drew a one-out walk and hustled home on a double from Logan Driscoll. Driscoll scuttered to the plate on a single from Hill Alexander to put Bowling Green ahead 4-1.

Winston-Salem retaliated in the fourth beginning with a solo jack to right field. Alex Destino followed with a triple off the center field wall and came home on a single from Harvin Mendoza.

Mendoza would drive in Destino to tie the game in the sixth after Luis Curbelo singled. Mendoza was pushed to third after Gunnar Troutwine smacked a double to bring Curbelo home. Jeremiah Burks highlighted the inning with a three-run bomb to left field to put the Dash ahead 8-4. Jose Rodriguez joined the home run parade with a solo shot to left field to extend the Dash lead to five runs. After a lockdown ninth from Trey Jeans, the Dash took game two 9-4. Reliever Trey Jeans nabbed a win while Jose Lopez took a loss for Bowling Green.

With a win in game two, the Dash move ahead 2-1 in the series and look ahead to Friday night for game four. Karan Patel is slated to start for Winston-Salem. Carlos Garcia will take the mound for Bowling Green. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage beginning at 6:45 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

