Drive Win Third-Straight, 9-6

Hickory, N.C. - Tyler Dearden smacked a three-run homer and Wil Dalton connected on a two-run clout while also driving in another to highlight a potent offensive attack enroute to a third-straight win, 9-6, Thursday night at J.P. Frans Stadium.

Dearden's fifth inning round-tripper was his 22nd on the year-which is the most in a season in Drive history.

The offense combined for 13 hits, two doubles, a triple and two homers. Dearden and Dalton's three RBI a piece were a team game-high. Dalton also tallied a double. Jake Mackenzie compiled a game-high three hits, two singles and a double. Joe Davis and Jaxx Groshans registered multi-hit performances. Davis had one RBI while Groshans smacked a triple. Cole Brannen and Christian Koss drove in a run each.

Oddanier Mosqueda earned the win in relief. The lefty tossed 2.1 shutout innings and did not allow a hit or walk while fanning two.

In his first start back from his I.L. stint, Brian Van Belle tossed 2.0 shutout innings. He fanned two allowed one hit.

Seth Nordlin took the loss after relenting five runs over 5.0 innings.

The Drive took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Davis and Stephen Scott laced back-to-back singles to open the frame. After a strikeout, Dalton lined an RBI double to left field, putting runners at second and third. Brannen followed with a sac fly to left field.

Hickory cut the lead in half on a Pedro Gonzalez RBI single in the fourth inning.

However, Greenville plated three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Jake MacKenzie and Nick Yorke got things started with back-to-back one-out singles. Two batters later, and with two outs, Dearden smashed his 22nd home run, a three-run shot, to stake the away team to a 5-1 lead.

The Crawdads struck back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Dustin Harris connected on an RBI double while Jake Guenther stroked an RBI single. Greenville led, 5-3.

But the Drive answered right back with two runs. With one out, Jaxx Groshans tripled. The next batter, Dalton, blasted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year.

Greenville put the game out of reach in the eighth inning. Singles by Brannen and MacKenzie started the inning. A force out off the bat of Yorke put runners at first and third. Koss then reached via an error, which plated Brannen and moved Yorke to third base. After a strikeout, Davis singled home the ninth run of the game, giving Greenville a 9-3 lead.

The Crawdads made one last push in the ninth and scored three runs on a Harris three-run homer.

Game four is set for 7:00 PM Friday at J.P. Frans Stadium. The Drive will throw Brandon Walter while Hickory is slated to start Avery Weems.

