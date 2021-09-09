BlueClaws Best Greensboro 8-5 on Thursday Night
September 9, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Carlos De La Cruz delivered an RBI single in the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and the BlueClaws topped Greensboro 8-5 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Park.
Jersey Shore took the lead in the seventh on an RBI single by De La Cruz to break a 4-4 tie. Jonathan Guzman added an RBI double to put Jersey Shore up 7-4. Greensboro got a run in the eighth and the BlueClaws responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth on a passed ball to go up 8-5.
JP Woodward got the last three outs for his first professional save.
The BlueClaws (50-59) snapped a three-game skid and earned their first win in the third game of this series with the Grasshoppers (71-40).
The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the second inning on a solo home run from Jonathan Guzman to take a 1-0 lead. It was Guzman's sixth home run of the year. Jersey Shore added a run in the third on a SAC fly from DJ Stewart to open up a 2-0 lead.
Greensboro scored three times off Griff McGarry in the fifth, but the BlueClaws answered. Johan Rojas hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, his second home run with the BlueClaws since arriving last week, to give Jersey Shore a 4-3 lead.
Johan Rojas had two hits and scored three times, adding three stolen bases. Jonathan Guzman had three hits and a home run.
Jersey Shore starter Griff McGarry gave up three runs over 4.2 innings while striking out eight. Jonathan Hughes (4-8) earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run over two innings.
The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. Click here to order tickets online.
