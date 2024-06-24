Boatmen Ink Canadian OL Landon Rice

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of Canadian OL Landon Rice.

Rice, 36, played 10 games with Montreal last season, helping the Alouettes beat Winnipeg to win the Grey Cup. The 6'6, 317lb lineman spent the last four-and-a-half seasons in Montreal, playing 55 games while being named an East All-Star twice and the Als Most Outstanding Lineman in 2022. The Manitoba native was signed by Hamilton as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Ticats, playing 68 games and getting to the Grey Cup twice in that span. The 2007 Vanier Cup champion with the University of Manitoba Bison has played 132 regular season games and has been to the playoffs in nine of his ten years in the CFL.

