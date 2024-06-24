Alston Added to Practice Roster

June 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

American receiver Ravi Alston (6-3, 210, Montana State)

