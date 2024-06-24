Alston Added to Practice Roster
June 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
American receiver Ravi Alston (6-3, 210, Montana State)
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2024
- Lions Release Fulgham - B.C. Lions
- Turnetine Released - Montreal Alouettes
- Celebrating Our Colours: Lions Battle Elks on Thursday Night Presented by Purolator - B.C. Lions
- Alston Added to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Alston Added to Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
- Blue Bombers Add Two
- Blue Bombers Release Larnel Coleman
- Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes