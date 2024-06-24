Turnetine Released
June 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction:
Player released
Jazston Turnetine, (A), OL, Florida State
