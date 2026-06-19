Alouettes in Edmonton on Saturday Afternoon

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are preparing to visit the Play Alberta Field as they take on the Edmonton Elks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon (RDS, 99.5 Montréal, TSN 690, CFL+, TSN).

Montreal has won its first two games of the season (against Hamilton and Toronto), while Edmonton won its only game so far, defeating Ottawa 29-21.

Everything is going well for the Alouettes. Quarterback Davis Alexander leads the CFL with 777 passing yards, while receiver Tyson Philpot ranks first in receptions (16), touchdowns (3), and receiving yards (269). His teammate Tyler Snead is second in both receptions (14) and receiving yards (225).

Quietly putting together an excellent season, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku ranks second in the CFL in defensive tackles. Rookie Jonathan Sutherland has also impressed with three special teams tackles, which is tied for first in the league.

Alexander will be aiming for his 14th consecutive victory to begin a CFL career, which would extend his own league record. A 14th straight win would also tie the CFL record held by Bo Levi Mitchell, set in 2016 while he was with the Calgary Stampeders. It will be the first time Alexander faces his former Alouettes teammate Cody Fajardo.

At receiver, Terique Owens and Kaseem Ferdinand will be making their debuts this season. Ferdinand spent time with the team last year. Owens will be playing his first CFL game. Newcomer Mario Alford will see action as a returner.

On defense, defensive back Najee Murray returns to the lineup after recovering from a foot injury. He recorded four defensive tackles in the season opener against Hamilton. Kori Roberson Jr. will take the field in place of Decarius Hawthorne.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2026

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