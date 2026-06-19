Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Releases 2025-2026 Annual Impact Report

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation has released its 2025-2026 Annual Impact Report, celebrating one of the most impactful years in the Foundation's history. Building on a Grey Cup championship season, the Foundation committed over $5 million back into communities across Saskatchewan, including $3.3 million invested directly into amateur football, made possible by the Foundation's 50/50, presented by ISC.

This year, the Foundation launched one of its most exciting grassroots initiatives yet to Equip The Heartland, delivering a branded flag football kit to every elementary school in Saskatchewan. In total, 850 kits are being distributed to elementary schools, K-12 schools, and youth-serving organizations across the province, each complete with a full playbook covering rules, drills, and coaching resources, giving every school everything they need to get kids playing.

The Foundation's Grow the Game program also had a landmark year, reaching more than 2,000 youth through over 50 camps across Saskatchewan, including more than 400 Indigenous youth and 250 newcomers to Canada. A school pilot brought football directly into classrooms as well, reaching more than 1,000 students through 40 sessions province-wide.

Football was just part of the story. Across 181 schools, the Foundation's programs showed up for kids all over the province:

45,000+ youth engaged through in-person programming

878 Rider Reading presentations delivered to 21,648 students

430 Win With Wellness presentations reaching 24,071 students

26,000+ kilometres travelled to bring programming to communities large and small

"When our team brought the Grey Cup back to Saskatchewan, it captured something this province already knows well. We show up," said Craig Reynolds, President, CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Board Chair for the Foundation. "That same pride runs through everything this Foundation does, and when I think about what we are capable of in the years ahead, I could not be prouder."

"This year has been one of growth, connection, and impact," said Cindy Fuchs, Executive Director. "Every initiative, every event, and every conversation reinforces the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive. None of this happens without the incredible community that surrounds this Foundation."

The full report is available at riderville.com/impactreport







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