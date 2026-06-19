Jimi, Doc Walker, Faber Drive Headline the Pepsi Summer Concert Series

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Game day at Mosaic Stadium is about to get even louder. The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Pepsi are turning halftime into a must-see music event with this year's Pepsi Summer Concert Series. Featuring live performances from Canadian artists Doc Walker, Faber Drive and JIMI, fans will experience three electrifying Canadian artists, over three hot, summer football matchups. Fans looking to get up close to the action can make their way to the stage located in the south endzone for an even more intimate experience.

JIMI - June 26 - Prairie Blizzard Presented by Brandt

Rider Nation, get ready for an unforgettable halftime performance at our next home game - Friday June 26th - as rising Canadian artist JIMI takes the Pepsi Summer Concert stage. Blending modern rock, country and blues with powerful vocals and electrifying guitar work, JIMI is quickly becoming one of Canada's most exciting emerging artists. With more than 600,000 followers and millions of online views, she has captured audiences across the country. She recently toured Western Canada with Cameron Whitcomb and collaborated with Canadian music icon Bryan Adams. Bold, authentic and full of energy, JIMI is bringing a must-see performance to Mosaic Stadium.

Doc Walker - July 23 - Camp Riderville Presented by NexGen

Canadian country music royalty is coming to Mosaic Stadium. JUNO Award-winning and multi-CCMA-winning band Doc Walker will take the stage for a special halftime performance, bringing decades of chart-topping hits and unforgettable live entertainment to Rider fans. Since forming in Manitoba in the early 1990s, Doc Walker has earned 21 Top 10 Canadian country radio singles, 12 CCMA Awards, a JUNO Award and millions of streams. Known for fan favorites like "Rocket Girl" and "Beautiful Life" the band continues to captivate audiences across the country with its signature harmonies, heartfelt lyrics and high-energy performances.

Faber Drive - September 6 - 61st Labour Day Classic Presented by The Mosaic Company

Pop-punk fans won't want to miss this halftime performance. JUNO-nominated Canadian band Faber Drive is bringing its signature high-energy sound to Mosaic Stadium, blending fan-favorite hits with exciting new music. Since bursting onto the scene with its debut album Seven Second Surgery, the band has produced multiple Top 10 hits, including the Gold-certified "When I'm With You" and "Tongue Tied," while Can't Keep a Secret delivered the smash singles "Get Up and Dance" and "Give Him Up." Now, Faber Drive is returning to its pop-punk roots with new music that captures the energy and attitude that first made the band a Canadian favorite. Having toured coast to coast and shared the stage with artists such as Nickelback, Simple Plan, Sum 41 and Billy Talent, Faber Drive continues to prove why it remains one of Canada's most beloved pop-punk bands.

Tickets

Tickets for our White Out game: Prairie Blizzard, presented by Brandt, on June 26th are available at Riderville.com including our popular Family Packs! Bring two adults and two youth for just $99 (excluding Labour Day).

Co-op Community Zone tickets are available for $20 at participating Co-op locations across Saskatchewan ($30 for the Labour Day Classic).







Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2026

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