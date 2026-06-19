Beauchemin Fined for Actions in Week 2
Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued one fine from Week 2.
Montreal defensive back Nate Beauchemin has been fined for delivering a low hit on Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly.
Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
Amounts of player fines
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
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