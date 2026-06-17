Canada's Flag Football Team in the Spotlight at the Als' Halftime Show

Published on June 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are proud to announce that Canada's national flag football team will play an intra-squad game on Sunday, June 28, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Paul LaPolice's squad will be showcased during halftime of the game between the Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa Redblacks.

It is worth noting that Canada's top male flag football athletes will be aiming to take the next step in the national team selection process ahead of this summer's IFAF World Championship, where qualification spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics will be up for grabs.

Nine Quebecers will be in action!

Among the athletes are former Alouette Marc-Antoine Dequoy, former NFL tight end Antony Auclair, and Maxym Lavallée, a former Alouettes draft pick.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, and tickets are still available.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.