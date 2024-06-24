Celebrating Our Colours: Lions Battle Elks on Thursday Night Presented by Purolator

June 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - Fresh off their gritty victory in Winnipeg last week, the 2-1-0 BC Lions return home to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for a clash with the 0-3-0 Edmonton Elks on Thursday presented by Purolator. Kickoff is 7:00 pm.

Kick off your Canada Day Weekend by Celebrating Our Colours as the game theme on Thursday pays tribute to the rich cultural diversity across Canada. Free Canada flags will be handed out to the first 5,000 fans through the gates.

Thursday also marks our annual Purolator Tackle Hunger night as fans bringing cash and food donations to support our food banks can get their picture taken with the Grey Cup.

Since 2019, Food Bank usage is up 79 percent while last year alone the Greater Vancouver Food Bank distributed 9.1 million pounds to those in need.

Join us for Vancouver's biggest patio on Terry Fox Plaza beginning at 4:00 pm with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports. The fun includes musical performances from Scenic Route To Alaska and DJ O Show plus face-painting and games for kids.

Plan your pre-game meal accordingly with food options from The Coastal Feast, Smoke and Sizzle, Street Eats and Sugar Rush.

Fans 19+ can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for only $5 and also indulge in our build-your-own Ceaser Bar.

Tickets for Thursday's big West Division battle start at only $25 for adults while youth 17 and under can get in for $15.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.