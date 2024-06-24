Lions Release Fulgham
June 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions today announced the following transaction:
Release from roster:
American wide receiver Travis Fulgham
