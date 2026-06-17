Lions to Release Additional Tickets for Touchdown Kelowna on Wednesday Afternoon

Published on June 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - As the expansion of Save-On-Foods Field at the Apple Bowl nears completion this week, the BC Lions are excited to announce additional tickets will become available for Touchdown Kelowna presented by Okanagan College.

Said Lions president Duane Vienneau: "When we first announced this historic two-game series back in September, the goal was to be able to host 18,500 fans. With the build nearing 100 percent completion, we are confident we will hit that and exceed expectations with new seats added in the Grandstand and expansion of the Party Zone. The excitement and enthusiasm in Kelowna is off the charts."

Touchdown Kelowna sees the Lions host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 27 and Edmonton Elks on Saturday, July 4. Both games are 4:00 pm kickoffs.

The weeklong festival celebrating football begins with the Kickoff Concert presented by BCLC on Friday, June 26 featuring Allan Doyle at Waterfront Park.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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