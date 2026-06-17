Riders Add Two Nationals

Published on June 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National long snapper Mike Benson and defensive back Jonathan Edouard.

Benson (5'11-224) joins the Roughriders having spent the previous five seasons (2021-25) with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The veteran snapper has played in 158 games over 12 CFL seasons, spending time with Edmonton (2012), B.C. (2014-18), Ottawa (2019) as well as Winnipeg.

Benson made three consecutive Grey Cup appearances (2021-23) with his hometown Blue Bombers, winning a championship in 2021. He played in the 2022 Grey Cup Game, held at Mosaic Stadium.

With B.C. on Oct. 21, 2017, he had the rare distinction of scoring a touchdown as a long snapper. Providing coverage after snapping the ball to the punter, he recovered a fumble deep in Edmonton territory and scored from six yards away. His CFL statistical ledger also includes 23 special teams tackles.

Benson played for the Prairie Football Conference's Winnipeg Rifles after attending Acadia University and playing for the Axemen. He also played linebacker in the college and junior ranks. He was signed by Edmonton as an undrafted player on June 11, 2012.

Edouard (5'11-185) spent the past three season with the Toronto Argonauts, suiting up for 41 games with the Boatmen, including 17 in 2025. The Orlando, Florida native, who earned National status by attending Carleton University in Ottawa, registered 13 defensive tackles, 23 special teams tackles, one sack and one interception in Toronto. He is a 2024 Grey Cup Champion.

Collegiately, Edouard played 15 games over three seasons as a Carleton Raven, earning 55 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He was named a second-team OUA All-Star in 2018. His collegiate career started in the United States with the Henderson State Reddies where he played 32 games and recorded 69 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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