Week 3 in the CFL

Published on June 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

HOME GROWN TALENT

Canadians delivered in Week 2, accounting for 53.4 per cent of receiving yards and 50.3 per cent of receptions, while notching 10 TDs.

Top Performances

MTL | Tyson Philpot | 9 rec., 193 yards, 2 TDs

SSK | Kian Schafer-Baker | 11 rec., 165 yards

BC | Justin McInnis | 10 rec. 129 yards

WPG | Tommy Nield | 7 rec., 111 yards

TOR | Kevin Mital | 7 rec., 109 yards, TD

HAM | Kiondré Smith | 5 rec., 92 yards, 2 TDs

SSK | Samuel Emilus | 6 rec., 91 yards, 3 TDs

Last season, three Canadians reached 1,000+ yards (McInnis, Smith and Nic Demski).

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

In Week 2, four quarterbacks passed for 400+ yards in three games - a feat last achieved in Week 6 of 1995 when seven games were played.

Chad Kelly and Davis Alexander combined for 886 passing yards last week - the highest total by two opposing quarterbacks since 2018 when Bo Levi Mitchell (491) and Michael Reilly (397) combined for 888.

Thus far, two-out-of-three offensive plays have been passes

CFL-wide completion percentage is at a historical 70.4 per cent

0.9 per cent of passes have been intercepted (four on 423 pass attempts)

Current passer rating sits at an all-time high of 110.5 ¬â¹

QBs are throwing 11 yards down field per attempt

There have been fewer two-and-outs than TD drives.

Big Plays are currently 25 per cent higher than last season (6.3 vs. 5.1 in 2025).

Offensive lines have yielded 2.8 sacks per game.

BC (0-1) at HAM (1-1)

BC has won its previous three visits to Hamilton with the teams averaging 71 points in those matchups.

Four of the teams' last five matchups have been decided by four points or less.

Nathan Rourke is a career 2-2 versus Hamilton; Bo Levi Mitchell is 13-8 against BC.

In two matchups last season:

Mitchell | 694 yards, 6 TD passes

Rourke | 697 yards, 2 TD passes, 62 rushing yards

The Lions have not started 0-2 since 2019.

Last week, Justin McInnis notched his 12th 100-yard+ game.

Mathieu Betts has 12 sacks in his last seven games.

Last week, Scott Milanovich moved into 25th all-time with 62 wins. Michael Clemons is 24th with 68.

Larry Roundtree III recorded his first 100+ yard game (124 on 23 carries) last week.

Julian Howsare needs three sacks for 50 in his career.

Kenny Lawler has 348 career receptions; his next touchdown catch will be his 40th.

TOR (0-1) at OTT (0-1)

Toronto has four victories in the teams' past five meetings in Ottawa.

Last week, Chad Kelly made his first start in 581 days. He was 28-of-46 (60.8 per cent) for 445 yards and three TDs. He is a career 3-1 against Ottawa.

In his first CFL game, Tyler Kahmann notched six catches for 106 yards and a TD.

Janarion Grant averaged 20.8 yards on five punt returns last week.

Ryan Dinwiddie takes on his former team for the first time since joining Ottawa. He was 51-35 (.594) with Toronto, winning two Grey Cups.

Jake Maier is 3-2 against Toronto in his career.

Eugene Lewis (7,320) sits 52nd all-time in receiving yards. He needs 111 to reach Top-50 (Marquay McDaniel - 7,366 and Kerry Watkins - 7,431).

Justin Hardy (3,807) is tied with Gerald Alphin for 7th all-time in receiving yards in Ottawa.

Kalil Pimpleton had 192 all-purpose yards in Week 1.

MTL (2-0) at EDM (1-0)

Edmonton has not started 2-0 since 2019; Montreal has started 3-0 in the past two seasons.

Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander have never faced one another. Fajardo is 5-1 against Montreal; Alexander is 1-0 against Edmonton.

The Alouettes are allowing a league-low 3.9 yards per carry.

Jason Maas's Alouettes are 18-8-1 (.685) on the road.

On the season, Davis Alexander is 56-of-80 (70 per cent) for 777 passing yards, including a career-high 441 last week, and four TDs to 0 INTs.

Alexander can tie the CFL record for most consecutive starts with a victory held by Bo Levi Mitchell (14 in 2016).

Tyson Philpot leads the league in receptions (16) and receiving yards (269). He needs 157 yards for 3,000 in his career.

Fajardo is two passing TDs away for 100 in his career.

Austin Mack will face his former team for the first time. In three seasons (32 games) in Montreal, he notched 136 receptions, 1,973 yards and 6 TDs, while winning a Grey Cup. He is one yard away from 2,000 in his career.

Malik Carney is two defensive tackles shy of 150 in his career.

In Week 1, Justin Rankin recorded 196 yards from scrimmage.

SSK (1-0) at CGY (0-1)

In each of his first two seasons as head coach, Corey Mace has led Saskatchewan to 2-0 starts.

Trevor Harris is 1-3 against the Stampeders.

Last week, Antoine Brooks Jr. recorded a career-high - and 2026-high - 13 defensive tackles.

Calgary has won five of the teams' last six meetings.

Calgary swept the season series last year.

The Stampeders have not started 0-2 since 2021.

Vernon Adams Jr. is 6-2 in his career against the Riders.

Dedrick Mills rushed for 112 yards and a TD in Week 1.

Jalen Philpot needs 98 receiving yards for 2,000.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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