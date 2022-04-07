BlueClaws, Manasquan Bank Partner on Mini Golf Course

April 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - At ShoreTown Ballpark, the BlueClaws have home runs and holes in one! The BlueClaws are proud to partner with Manasquan Bank on the 9-Hole Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course open at BlueClaws games all summer long.

"Our partnership with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws is the latest example of our commitment to our local communities," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President and CEO at Manasquan Bank. "The Mini Golf sponsorship enables us to build meaningful experiences and connections with the BlueClaws and their loyal fanbase in new ways, while celebrating our longstanding presence in the Jersey Shore area. It's going to be another exciting season this year and we're looking forward to enhancing the entire game day experience!"

The Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course features nine holes, each named after a former BlueClaws player. Honored BlueClaws alumni include Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Carlos Ruiz and Toms River native Mark Leiter, Jr.

"The BlueClaws and Manasquan Bank strive every day to support the local communities around the Jersey Shore," said BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti. "They are a natural partner of the BlueClaws and we're honored to have them a part of the BlueClaws Partnership Family starting this year!"

The Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course is open at every BlueClaws game. Mini golf passes are included with those that purchase a BlueClaws Birthday Party Package. Birthday packages also include boardwalk game tickets, kids zone passes, and game tickets in the Chick-fil-A Fan Zone.

Tickets to all 2022 BlueClaws home games are on sale now online.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The team will eclipse the 8-million fan plateau in 2022, their second as the Phillies High-A affiliate and 21st at the Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.