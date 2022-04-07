BlueClaws Announce 2022 Break Camp Roster

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, announced their 2022 break-camp roster. The team is set to open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th as part of Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

The roster includes five of the Phillies top nine prospects per MLB Pipeline and is headlined by pitcher Mick Abel. The #2 ranked prospect in the system was the Phillies first-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon. Abel is the 13th former first round pick to play for the BlueClaws and follows last year's Opening Day roster which featured first round pick Bryson Stott.

The BlueClaws also have the system's #4 prospect in OF Johan Rojas, #7 prospect in OF Ethan Wilson, #8 prospect in SS Luis Garcia, and #9 prospect in RHP Griff McGarry. Rojas, Garcia, and McGarry all finished the 2021 season at the Shore while Wilson, a second round pick in 2021 from the University of South Alabama, will be making his BlueClaws debut this year.

Catcher Andrick Nava, a 20 year old who spent last year with the Florida Complex League Phillies, is the youngest BlueClaw. He'll be joined behind the plate by Nick Matera, the first and only BlueClaw from Rutgers, and Karl Ellison, in his first year with the Phillies.

Garcia will be joined on the infield by Casey Martin, DJ Stewart, McCarthy Tatum, and Nicolas Torres. Martin was a 3rd round pick in 2020 out of the University of Arkansas and split last year between Jersey Shore and Clearwater. Stewart returns to the Shore where he hit 11 home runs last year. Tatum and Torres also finished last season with the BlueClaws.

Rojas and Wilson head a group of five outfielders that also includes Jared Carr, Carlos De La Cruz, and Baron Radcliff. Radcliff was a 5th round pick in 2000 out of Georgia Tech where he was a teammate of BlueClaws pitcher Jonathan Hughes.

A group of 19 pitchers broke camp in Clearwater and join the BlueClaws for the start of the year. 12 of the 19 spent at least part of last year with the BlueClaws. Ethan Lindow, who was also with the BlueClaws in 2019, had a 3.21 ERA in 12 appearances with Jersey Shore last year. Ben Brown, last year's Opening Night starter, who fanned six in four scoreless innings in the first game in Jersey Shore BlueClaws history, returns after missing much of last season with injury.

The group also includes three members of the 2021 draft class. McGarry was a 5th round pick from the University of Virginia and struck out 21 batters in 13.1 BlueClaws innings. 7th round pick Christian McGowan out of Eastern Oklahoma State and 8th round pick Jason Ruffcorn from the University of Oklahoma will make their BlueClaws debuts this year.

Abel, who turned 20 on August 18th, and Nava, who turned 20 on October 6th, are the first two BlueClaws who were born after the BlueClaws played their first game on April 5, 2001.

Keith Werman, who spent the last four years as the major league development coach with the San Diego Padres, will manage the BlueClaws for the first time this year. He'll be joined on the staff by pitching coach Brad Bergesen, hitting coach Ari Adut, and bench coach Pat Listach. Steve Torregrossa is the athletic trainer and Vanessa Escanilla is the strength & conditioning coach.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday, April 8th. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles). Tickets are on sale now online at BlueClaws.com.

