Rome Braves to Rename Stadium AdventHealth Stadium

ROME,GA - Announced on April 7, the home of the Rome Braves will soon be renamed AdventHealth Stadium. AdventHealth Redmond has partnered with the Rome Braves for over 19 years to create a positive impact on the Rome community.

Built in 2003, the Rome Braves stadium has been the setting to thousands of priceless memories to fans and families throughout the area for decades. Rome has been home to several stars from Brian McCann and Jeff Francoeur to 2021 World Series Champions Max Fried, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies.

Aside from the Braves' stars of tomorrow, the Rome Braves stadium plays host to several high school and college baseball games throughout the year. In 2021, the Southern Athletic Association held their conference baseball tournament in Rome, and the GHSA also annually hosts several state championship games with the Rome Braves.

"We've been fortunate to have a growing partnership with the Rome Braves for many years," said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the AdventHealth Southeast Region. "The Rome Braves are an impressive organization, and our values of making a positive impact in our community align naturally. We are honored to have the stadium named after AdventHealth, and we look forward to working together for many years to come as we help our communities and our region feel whole."

"We're extremely proud to continue working closely with AdventHealth Redmond," said David Cross, vice president and general manager of the Rome Braves. "We are excited to take our partnership to the next level and work together to help our community."

