2022 Hot Rods Roster Revealed

April 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The reigning South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Rays, are excited to announce a talent-packed roster for the 2022 season. Under returning manager Jeff Smith, the Hot Rods will feature five players ranked in MLB.com's top-30 Rays prospects along with a host of high performers in 2021.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson (MLB.com's #8 Rays prospect) will make his High-A debut in Bowling Green this year and is joined by outfielder Heriberto Hernandez (#16). Infielder Kyle Manzardo (#26) makes the jump from the FCL after being drafted in the second-round last year.

The Hot Rods feature nine returnees from the 2021 season with LHP John Doxakis (#29) and infielder Osleivis Basabe (#28) each appearing on the Rays top-30. Zack Trageton, who threw the final pitch in the Hot Rods 2021 championship season, returns to the pitching staff as well. Jose Lopez and Addison Moss, who saw limited action with late call-ups last year, round out the returning hurlers.

In the field, Logan Driscoll comes back to the Hot Rods while the catcher is joined by Basabe, Tanner Murray, and Alika Williams on the infield. Diego Infante is the lone 2021 outfielder to find himself on the 2021 Bowling Green roster.

Outfielder Beau Brundage, who was with Charleston, and catcher Nate Soria, who spent 2021 with the FCL Rays, were with the Hot Rods during the 2019 season and return to Bowling Green Ballpark for 2022.

The pitching staff has five lefties including Doxakis, and he's joined by Lopez, Franklin Dacosta, Mason Montgomery, and Graeme Stinson. Right handers Conor Dryer, Andrew Gross, Sean Hunley, Cameron Leonard, Audry Lugo, Addison Moss, Sean Mullen, Matthew Peguero, and Nomar Rojas all join Trageton, Johnson and Moss on the staff.

Matthew Dyer, who was acquired by the Rays in a trade with the Mets in 2021, joins Driscoll and Soria as the Hot Rods carry three catchers. The infield features newcomers Ronny Simon (trade with Arizona) and Abiezel Ramirez along with the likes of Basabe, Manzardo, Murray, and Williams.

Garrett Hiott was listed on the Injured List for Bowling Green until he returned to action with Charleston in 2021, he starts this season in the outfield with the Hot Rods along with Hernandez, Alexander Ovalles, Infante, and Brundage.

Beginning the season on the IL will be 2021 Hot Rods Pedro Martinez, Jacson McGowan, and Luis Trevino. Southpaw Ben Brecht is also listed on the IL.

Bowling Green will begin their South Atlantic League championship defense on Friday, April 8, with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch between the Hot Rods and the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) to start a three-game series at Bowling Green Ballpark. Fans can tune in at 104.1 FM, 930 AM, through the MiLB First Pitch App on their smartphones, or on MiLB.tv. They can also get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.