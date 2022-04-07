Z93 to Serve as Home of Renegades Baseball

April 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Z93, along with the iHeartMedia of the Hudson Valley Family of Stations have announced that Z93 will once again serve as the flagship radio station for Renegades Baseball Network in the 2022 season.

Fans can catch all 132 Renegades games over the airwaves on Z93 (WBWZ-FM 93.3) throughout the Hudson Valley. Games will also be streamed on the iHeartRadio app. For the first time, each broadcast will be accompanied by a 15-minute pregame and postgame show.

"As the Hudson Valley Renegades continue to grow and add to their incredible legacy here in the Hudson Valley, we are proud to continue our partnership and bring every Renegades game to the airwaves and the iHeart app," said Rob VanDerbeck, Market Manager of iHeartMedia of the Hudson Valley.

Joe Vasile begins his first season as the "Voice of the Renegades" in 2022. A native of Paramus, New Jersey, he comes to the Hudson Valley after spending the past three seasons with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees. During the offseason Vasile has spent the past three seasons as the voice of Bucknell University women's basketball and broadcasts college basketball on the ESPN family of networks.

He is joined in the booth for home games and select road games by Emmanuel Berbari, who will serve as the No. 2 broadcaster. He spent last summer as the radio broadcaster for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League, and is the radio voice of Siena College men's basketball. Berbari also serves as a producer and fill-in host on WFAN in New York City and is a 2021 graduate of Fordham University, where he was the first-ever three-time winner of the prestigious Marty Glickman Award.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with iHeartMedia to bring our fans all of the excitement of Renegades baseball this season," said Steve Gliner, President and General Manager of the Renegades. "Whether the team is at home or on the road, fans will be able to hear every hit, pitch, and run of the season!"

The 2022 Hudson Valley Renegades season kicks off on Friday, April 8 as the 'Gades take on the Greenville Drive at 7:05 p.m., with the pregame show live from Fluor Field starting at 6:45 p.m. The Renegades begin the season with nine games on the road, and return home to Dutchess Stadium on Tuesday, April 19 to host the Brooklyn Cyclones at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.