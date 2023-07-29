BlueClaws, IronBirds Suspended on Saturday; Game to Resume on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and IronBirds were suspended due to unplayable field conditions in the fourth inning on Saturday with the game tied at 1. The teams will resume their nine-inning game on Sunday beginning at 1:05 pm and then play a seven-inning game.

Only one ticket is required for admission to both ends of the double-header. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for any remaining game this season. Exchanges can be made in person at the Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 3.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can stay for both games.

Each team scored in the first inning. Creed Willems had an RBI single for Aberdeen off Rafael Marcano. Then in the bottom of the first, Gabriel Rincones Jr. singled home Hao-Yu Lee to tie the game at one.

