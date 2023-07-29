Homer in the Sixth Sinks Drive in Rogers' Strong Outing, 2-1

A night after surrendering 20 runs, the Greenville Drive (13-16, 49-46) relinquished just two runs to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-12, 48-42) though they would only pick up one of their own, ultimately dropping their fourth straight game of the week, 2-1.

After offensive outbursts throughout the week, the respective pitching staffs of each team turned in their best performances of the week. Drive starter Dalton Rogers tossed a solid night, going 5.2 allowing two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five. Hot Rods starter Sean Harney would go four innings in his outing, allowing one run on four hits, while walking three and ringing up two.

It would be Bowling Green who started the scoring on Saturday night in the bottom of the second as Willy Vasquez smacked a leadoff triple and Dominic Keegan brought him home with an RBI-double two pitches later to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Drive answered in the top of third though they'd only plate one of a possible two runs in the inning as Allan Castro was cut down at the plate after a Brainer Bonaci single that nearly knotted the game. Bryan Gonzalez would pick up for Castro, barreling up a double to bring in Bonaci and tie the game at 1-1.

The game would settle into a battle of arms from there as Rogers settled into the game nicely, including picking off two runners, one in the third and one in the second as they attempted to steal second base. He relinquished the go-ahead run in the sixth however as Brock Jones launched a one-out homer to make it 2-1. Casey Cobb rounded out the night on the mound for the Drive after Rogers collected the second out of the inning, ultimately allowing three hits, one walk and striking out one in 2.1 innings.

The Drive's best chance to swipe another run would ultimately be in the top of the fourth as Max Ferguson led off with a double, but Alex Erro would fly into a double play and the Hot Rods would nab Ferguson at third base, ending the momentum. The Hot Rods Jeff Hakanson and Austin Vernon would keep the Drive at bay after the fourth, allowing just one hit the rest of the way. Vernon would ultimately face only nine Drive batters to end the game, allowing just one runner as he hit Kier Meredith with a pitch in the seventh. Meredith would later be caught trying to steal third after stealing second, preserving the Hot Rods' lead and momentum.

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action at 2:05 p.m. tomorrow for the six-game series finale with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Houston Astros). Tomorrow's game will also mark the conclusion of the season series with Bowling Green, though the Drive might face Bowling Green in the SAL playoffs should the Hot Rods win the South Division second half. The Hot Rods lead this week's series 4-1, clinching the series victory with tonight's win.

