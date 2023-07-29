Foster Dazzles, But Cyclones Fall to Blue Rocks, 5-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RHP Cameron Foster struck out the most batters by a Cyclones starter this year, but his efforts weren't enough as Brooklyn fell 5-1 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday night at Maimonides Park.

Foster struck out 12 Wilmington batters across his 6.2 innings. He permitted just two hits and one walk, while surrendering two earned runs. At one point, he had retired 15 straight.

One of Foster's only mistakes of the night came against the very first batter. LF Daylen Lile launched a ball beyond the left field wall for the game's first run. Lile's long ball marked the third straight game that Foster has surrendered a leadoff home run.

It took Brooklyn until the sixth inning to answer, but that answer came in a big way, when CF Alex Ramírez scorched a home run to left field to pull Brooklyn even.

That would be the only blemish on LHP Kyle Luckham's final line, who logged seven innings of one-run, two-hit ball, while striking out four and walking one.

Wilmington pulled back in front in the seventh, when 1B Brandon Bossiere singled home DH Will Frizzell for the Blue Rocks' second run of the evening.

Mario Lisson's squad tacked on some insurance in the ninth, when Boissiere provided his second straight RBI single to push the lead to 3-1. The Blue Rocks scratched across two more moments later, when SS Jordy Barley took LHP Quinn Brodey deep.

The Cyclones and Blue Rocks close out their six-game set Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park at 2:00 p.m. RHP Robert Colina (2-2, 3.22) gets the nod for Brooklyn. He'll oppose RHP Bryan Cáceres (0-3, 10.80) for Wilmington.

