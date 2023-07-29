HVR Game Notes - July 29, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (53-41, 14-14) at Hickory Crawdads (45-43, 18-9)

RHP Drew Thorpe (10-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. LHP Larson Kindreich (4-5, 5.60 ERA)

| Game 95 | Road Game 47 | L.P. Frans Stadium | Hickory, N.C. | July 29, 2023 | First Pitch 5 p.m. |

ON TO THE TARHEEL STATE:The Hudson Valley Renegades make their first-ever visit to Hickory, North Carolina this week to take on the Hickory Crawdads. The Crawdads and Renegades played a six-game series at Heritage Financial Park last year where 'Gades took five out of the six games from the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate.

SIMPLY SOUTHERN:In 16 games in SAL South ballparks this year, the Renegades are averaging 8.25 runs/game. In their other 78 games, they are averaging just 4.44 R/G. Incredibly, Hudson Valley has hit 38 of their 99 home runs this season (38.4%) during their trips south, representing 17.0% of games played.

SÁNCHEZ POWER SURGE:After hitting just two home runs in his first 158 games with the Renegades, Aldenis Sánchez has homered in two straight games for Hudson Valley during the current series in Hickory. He now has a career-high three home runs on the season. All four of his home runs hit with the Renegades have come in SAL South ballparks (AdventHealth Stadium, Fluor Field and L.P. Frans Stadium).

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades offense slugged four home runs in an 11-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday night. Christopher Familia, Alexander Vargas, Marcos Cabrera, and Aldenis Sánchez each left the yard. Brock Selvidge punched out seven batters in 7.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit.

FOUR SQUARED:With a first inning home run on Thursday, Agustin Ramírez raised his streak to four straight games with a home run. He became the first Renegade to accomplish this feat since since Aaron Palensky hit a home run in four straight from April 23 - April 30. Christopher Familia then followed that up with a solo blast in the fourth inning on Friday night to make it his fourth straight contest with a home run as well.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last five games, Christopher Familia is hitting .455/.478/1.045 with one double, four home runs, nine RBIs, one walks, and seven runs. He's collected a hit in eight of the last nine games.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.91 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 517 batters in 411.0 innings, the top of the list as well. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fourth with a 3.23 ERA.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, Drew Thorpe was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 17-23. Thorpe previously earned the award for the week of May 29-June 4 and was named SAL Pitcher of the Month in June. In his lone start on Sunday versus the Brooklyn Cyclones, the New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect tossed 8.0 shutout innings and struck out 13 batters, setting a new single-game franchise record. He earned the Renegades fifth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela and Tyrone Yulie, and outfielder Aaron Palensky.

WIDE MARGINS:Through the first four games of this week's series against the Hickory Crawdads, the Renegades have outscored the Crawdads 39-13. Hudson Valley has won three of the first four games in the series as well.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 34-for-86 (.395) with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, seven walks, and 17 runs in 21 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting 11 multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. Since June 29th, only Troy Johnston (MIA--AAA) and Masyn Winn (STL--AAA) have more total bases.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 1055 batters compared to 1049 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades longest active hitting streak (seven games) and on-base streak at 16 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades have hit 14 over the last four nights against the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 25 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and second-most in Minor League Baseball. The Syracuse Mets lead the way in this span, hitting an incredible 29 bombs in 13 games.

HAPPY THORPE DAY: Drew Thorpe has been lights out since the end of May. The 2022 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (10), IP (99.1), WHIP (1.01), second in strikeouts (124), ERA (2.08) & AVG (.199) in the South Atlantic League. His 2.08 ERA is good for second among all qualified pitchers in MiLB, only trailing Tyler Stuart (NYM-AA). His 10 wins are the most in single-season franchise history, recently passing Josh Maciejewski (2021) and Mike Venafro (1995) who each had nine wins.

RUNS, RUNS, RUNS:The Hudson Valley Renegades tied their season-high run total in Tuesday night's 16-5 victory over the Hickory Crawdads. They previously scored 16 runs back on April 26 against the Greenville Drive. The 16 runs was also their highest offensive outburst since a 15-2 win at Greenville on April 30.

