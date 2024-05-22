Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
May 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to roster:
American receiver Sy Barnett (6-0, 190, Davenport, #71)
American defensive back Russell Dandy (6-0, 170, Eastern Illinois, #46)
American offensive lineman Kendall Randolph (6-4, 300, Alabama, #69)
Released from roster:
American receiver Oliver Martin
Transferred to six-game injured list:
National defensive lineman Cam Lawson
Transferred to suspended list:
American kicker Sergio Castillo
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Elks Release DL Eyabi Okie-Anoma - Edmonton Elks
- Training Camp Report-Day 11 - Montreal Alouettes
- Stamps Host Lions in Pre-Season Battle - Calgary Stampeders
- Elks Sign DL Antonio Alfano - Edmonton Elks
- Ticats Sign DL Trevon Mason - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Add All-American Defensive Back Nicario Harper - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
- Blue Bombers Release Six
- Blue Bombers Sign 2024 Draft Selection Michael Chris-Ike
- Blue Bombers Cut Down Roster