Blue Bombers Announce Transactions

May 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to roster:

American receiver Sy Barnett (6-0, 190, Davenport, #71)

American defensive back Russell Dandy (6-0, 170, Eastern Illinois, #46)

American offensive lineman Kendall Randolph (6-4, 300, Alabama, #69)

Released from roster:

American receiver Oliver Martin

Transferred to six-game injured list:

National defensive lineman Cam Lawson

Transferred to suspended list:

American kicker Sergio Castillo

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.