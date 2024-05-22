Ticats Sign DL Trevon Mason

May 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American defensive lineman Trevon Mason.

Mason, 25, most recently spent time with the Edmonton Elks (2024). The 6'5, 290-pound native of Arlington, Texas, signed with the National Football League's Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent (2022) and spent time with the XFL's Orlando Guardians (2023). Mason played 28 games over three seasons at the University of Arizona (2019-21), registering 106 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 quarterback sacks and seven passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Navarro College in 2018.

The football club also announced the following player has been added to the roster from the suspended list:

AMER- LB- DQ Thomas

The following player has been added to the six-game injured list:

AMER- DB- Will Sunderland

The following players have been released:

AMER- DB- Michael Jacquet

AMER- DL- Jason Lewan

NAT- DB- Frederik Lesieur

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.